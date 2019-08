Turkey's Yasmani Copello Escobar won the 400 meter hurdle race in the Diamond League's Birmingham stage yesterday in 49.08 seconds.

The 32-year-old runner secured his first Diamond League victory in 2019 season and raised his points to 14 in the prestigious events that bring together top-notch athletes from around the world.

Currently, he is ranked fifth in his category. This was Escobar's second best score this year after Diamond League London stage where he finished the race in 48.93 seconds.