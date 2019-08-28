   
SPORTS
CATEGORIES

Turkey beats Bulgaria in volleyball Euro Championship

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 28.08.2019 00:05

Turkey's national women's volleyball team beat Bulgaria 3-1 in the 2019 European Championship Pool A match to clinch a place in the last 16 phase on Monday.

With Monday's victory over Bulgaria, Turkey has won all three matches in the pool. Turkey previously toppled Greece 3-0 and Finland 3-2 in this championship.

Home team Turkey took the victory against Bulgaria in capital Ankara winning the sets by 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18. Bulgaria won the third set 25-20 but it couldn't avoid the loss. Turkey will face France in the next match at Ankara Sports Hall tomorrow.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Sports Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona will be presented the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS