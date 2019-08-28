Turkey beats Bulgaria in volleyball Euro Championship

Turkey's national women's volleyball team beat Bulgaria 3-1 in the 2019 European Championship Pool A match to clinch a place in the last 16 phase on Monday.

With Monday's victory over Bulgaria, Turkey has won all three matches in the pool. Turkey previously toppled Greece 3-0 and Finland 3-2 in this championship.

Home team Turkey took the victory against Bulgaria in capital Ankara winning the sets by 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18. Bulgaria won the third set 25-20 but it couldn't avoid the loss. Turkey will face France in the next match at Ankara Sports Hall tomorrow.