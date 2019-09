Turkey's women's national volleyball team beat Poland 3-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship Final.

The host country reached the final in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 14-25 and 25-18, at the semi-final match at Ankara Sports Hall in the Turkish capital with over 10,000 Turkish fans supporting their team.

Turkey will face Serbia in the tournament's final.

The final will be held in Ankara on Sunday.