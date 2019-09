Russian mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated American opponent Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round of the UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, reports said Saturday.

Nurmagomedov exhausted his opponent with his trademark mauling against the fence at the Arena on Yas Island.

The 30-year-old Dagestan-born Russian kept his UFC lightweight crown with a third-round submission victory over the U.S.' Poirier in Abu Dhabi, improving to 28-0 in his professional career.