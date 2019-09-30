Turkish athlete Guliyev advances to World Athletics final

Turkish athlete Ramil Guliyev booked his place for the men's 200 meters final in 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Monday.

Guliyev ran 200 meters in 20.16 seconds to be in the final in the Qatari capital Doha.

British athlete Adam Gemili won Monday's semifinal with a degree of 20.03 seconds.

Canada's Aaron Brown came third with 20.20 seconds.

Completing the 200 meters semis in the second spot in Doha, Guliyev will run for medal in Tuesday's final.

Guliyev had won the world title in London 2017.

The 29-year-old athlete was decorated with a gold medal in the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin.