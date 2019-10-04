   
US athlete Dalilah Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

ISTANBUL
Published 04.10.2019 22:02
Dalilah Muhammad of the United States wins the gold medal in the women's 400 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo)
American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 meters hurdles at the world athletics championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday.

Muhammad, 29, clocked 52.16 seconds, shaving four-hundredth off her own mark of 52.20 from July 28 at the national championships in Des Moines.

McLaughlin took silver in 52.23 for second on the all-time list, and the bronze went to Jamaica's Rushell Clayton in a personal best 53.74.

Muhammad had won Olympic gold 2016 in Rio and now has a world title as well at last, after silver in 2013 and 2017.

