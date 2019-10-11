Esport summit delves into future of esports in Turkey

An esports summit in Istanbul focused on the rising phenomenon and how Turkey can claim its place in the growing market.



Organized by Para and Forbes magazines of the Turkuvaz Media Group, the summit hosted local and international gaming company executives, esports players as well as experts and academics.



The summit discussed whether Turkey, which is one of the fastest-growing esports markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa region, had the potential to be a regional hub in esports development.



The event also delved into the impact of esports on children and youth and addressed to the parent's concerns about the impact.



The participants also discussed the esports strategies of brands, the future of esports and social and psychological aspects of esports.



Speaking at the opening of the summit, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said technology became the primary factor in competitiveness and software, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital innovations and enterprises shaped today's world, which is heading into Industry 5.0.



"Turkey made significant progress in a short time in esports and I appreciate this progress both in the global and local markets. Our companies have more growth in the sector day by day and our players have been strong representatives of our country on an international level," he said.



"With the right strategic and conscious steps, Turkey will proceed to be a global brand in the digital gaming sector. E-sport is a component of a digital sector with a size worth billions of dollars with multiple components, from software and hardware to branding and development. It has a positive impact on the Turkish digital gaming market. We want to be producing a country rather than simply using it. We are ready to support development and projects in esports by our youth," Kasapoğlu said.



The minister also highlighted the need to prevent young people against the possible dangers of esports. "Pedagogy experts are as important as the IT department in the esports sector. There should be debate on whether we should call it esports or e-games and develop strategies accordingly. Scientists studying motion and psychology should have a say in the sector as much as software developers and marketing departments," he said.