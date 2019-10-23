Ganguly to head India's cricket board

Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected Wednesday as president of India's troubled cricket board, the sport's most powerful body.



Ganguly, 47, the only nominee to the post, was appointed as the 39th chief of the BCCI at a meeting in Mumbai. His appointment ends more than two years of a Supreme Court-appointed committee overseeing the board's affairs.



Ex-chief Anurag Thakur and his number two Ajay Shirke were axed by the top court in January 2017 over their failure to enact a series of recommended reforms.



One of the most successful national captains in the sport, Ganguly has promised to clean up the mess after he filed his nomination to the post last week. The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries - his first made at Lord's on debut.