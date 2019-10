World champion Rıza Kayaalp won another gold yesterday by beating his Estonian rival Heiki Nabi 3-1 in the Greco-Roman 130 kilos in China, at the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Games, an Olympic event where soldiers compete.



With Kayaalp's win, Turkey wrapped up the tournament with two gold and three bronze medals.

Taha Akgül also won gold on Tuesday in the freestyle 125-kilo final.