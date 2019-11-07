Turkish Airlines Open begins in Antalya

The 2019 Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament began in Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya on Thursday.

Held at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal Golf Club, the tournament will run for four days before concluding with an awards ceremony on Nov. 10.

Defending champion Justin Rose will be among the 75 players in the four-day tournament, which hands out almost $7 million in total prize money.

Justin Rose, who boasts consecutive wins in the last two editions of the tournament, will join Austria's Bernd Wiesberg, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, British Open's 2018 winner Francesco Molinari and 2019 winner Shane Lowry.

2020 Ryder Cup European team captain Padraid Harrington and PGA Tour's young star Pan Cheng-tsung will participate as wild cards.

Taner Yamaç is the only Turkish golfer attending the tournament.