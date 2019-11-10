Mainz parts company with coach Schwarz

Bundesliga club Mainz has parted company with coach Sandro Schwarz following a defeat against Union Berlin which dropped the team into the bottom three.

Mainz said Sunday 41-year-old Schwarz was leaving "by mutual agreement" following "intensive discussions on Saturday evening and Sunday morning."

Former Mainz player Schwarz has been in charge since the summer of 2017. His contract had been renewed in February until June 2022. Last season Mainz finished 12th, well clear of the relegation zone, but they have just nine points from 11 games in the current campaign.

A 3-2 defeat at home to Union on Saturday followed an 8-0 thrashing at RB Leipzig a week ago. Previous coaches at the club include Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Schwarz is the second coaching casualty this weekend after Achim Beierlorzer left second-last Cologne on Saturday.