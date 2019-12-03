Russia's anti-doping chief urges 'deep reforms' in sports policies

With Russia facing a renewed ban on sending a national team to the Olympics, the country's anti-doping chief said there needs to be "deep reforms" in Russia's sports policies.

"It will probably take another generation," Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Director Yury Ganus told dpa. The athletes "are hostages to mistakes for which sports officials in this country are guilty [of]," he said.



The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said last week that it would decide on Dec. 9 whether Russia should be banned for four years from international competitions. Over the past half-decade, Russia has struggled with allegations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs among its top athletes.