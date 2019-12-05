Volleyball: Igor Gorgonzola beats VakıfBank 3-2

Turkey's VakıfBank women's volleyball team was defeated by Italy's Igor Gorgonzola 3-2, marking their first loss in the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championships on Thursday.

The Italian team beat VakıfBank with tallies of 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26 and 15-12 sets in their second Pool B match in Shaoxing, China.



VakıfBank previously defeated Brazil's Dentil Praia 3-0 in their first match in the tournament on Tuesday. Having won the 2013, 2017 and 2018 championships, VakıfBank will face Chinese team Tianjin Bohai Bank for their last group match on Friday.

The top two teams in each group will move to the semifinals of the competition, which will continue until Dec. 8.