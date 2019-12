Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze at the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Sunday.

Vakıfbank won three sets by 26-24, 25-23 and 25-21 to come third in Shaoxing, China.

Vakıfbank's middle blocker, Zehra Güneş was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the third-place match.

Vakıfbank were the 2013, 2017 and 2018 FIVB Club world champions.

They won the silver medal in 2011 and bronze in 2016.