Konya to host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

Central Turkey’s Konya, which is known as the city of renowned mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi, will host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2021.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and other officials signed Thursday a deal with the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Konya to host the games that brings together athletes from Muslim countries.



Held every four years, the multi-national, multi-sports event is sponsored by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and hosts athletes from 56 member states of the international body. Azerbaijan was the last host of the Games in 2017.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kasapoğlu said he believed that the event will raise fraternity and solidarity between the elite athletes from Muslim countries. Mevlana’s philosophy of embracing people from all walks of life will be an inspiration for athletes.

The minister said Konya will see a renovation of existing sports facilities and construction of new facilities for the event where participants will compete in 27 disciplines.