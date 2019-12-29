   
Cricket: Australia beats New Zealand to win series

MELBOURNE, Australia
Pattinson (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after capturing the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor during their cricket Test match in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo)
A stylish century from Tom Blundell could not prevent Australia from overpowering New Zealand to claim a series-clinching, 247-run win with a day to spare in the second Test.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-81 and claimed the last catch to dismiss Blundell late Sunday and paceman James Pattinson returned 3-35 on home soil.

Resuming on day four on 137-4, Australia declared its second innings at 168-5, with an overall lead of 487.

New Zealand lost three wickets for three runs in a top-order collapse as Pattinson struck three times in two overs, leaving Kane Williamson's lineup in a desperate position at 38-3 at lunch.

Williamson and Tim Paine both paid tribute to Australia's bowling attack and said staying accurate for long periods was the key to success on a pitch like the Melbourne Cricket Ground (M.C.G).

The Boxing Day test, New Zealand's first at the M.C.G. since 1987, attracted a crowd of 203,472 in four days of play.

