   
SPORTS
CATEGORIES

Davis wins WBA lightweight title

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 30.12.2019 11:24
Updated 30.12.2019 11:28
Davis (R) lands a punch against Gamboa during round seven in Atlanta, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo)
Davis (R) lands a punch against Gamboa during round seven in Atlanta, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo)

Gervonta Davis remained unbeaten in his career with a 12th-round stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the WBA secondary lightweight title Saturday night.

Fighting past the ninth round for the first time, Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) showed why his nickname is Tank, releasing a barrage of punches in the final round before a left uppercut to the head ended the fight at the 1:44 mark when referee Jack Reiss called it.

Davis, becoming a two-division champion in his adopted hometown, dropped Gamboa three times. He landed a left hand to knock the veteran down in the final seconds of the eighth, bringing fans in the lower bowl at the sold-out State Farm arena to their feet.

But Davis, 25, entering his prime and moving up to lightweight for the first time, couldn't finish off the 38-year-old Gamboa until the end. Gamboa took a beating in the fifth from Davis' left uppercuts but had plenty of punch resistance.

Davis, a southpaw, won Atlanta's first world championship fight since Evander Holyfield successfully defended his heavyweight belts against Vaughn Bean 21 years ago.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Sports Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared the VAR video review...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS