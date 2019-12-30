Trabzonspor part ways with head coach Karaman

Turkish football club Trabzonspor dismissed manager Ünal Karaman Monday.

The contract ended with mutual consent, the club said on the Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Trabzonspor paid TL 2.2 million to Karaman, an amount equivalent to his salary for the remaining period of the original contract which was valid through May 2020.

The 53-year-old manager was appointed in June 2018 to replace Riza Calimbay.

Trabzonspor is currently in the third spot in the Turkish Super Lig with 32 points and five points behind the top spot.