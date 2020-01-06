Volleyball: Turkish women compete in 2020 Olympic qualifier

The volleyball qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will begin in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Eight teams are set to join the CEV Tokyo Volleyball European Qualifiers 2020 in the city of Apeldoorn, with the Turkish national women's volleyball team competing alongside the Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Belgium, Croatia and Azerbaijan to enter this year's event.



Only the winning team will secure its place in the women's volleyball competition of the global tournament scheduled to take place between July 24-Aug. 9. The qualifiers will begin with the pool phase, with two semifinals to follow deciding the two top two teams from each pool. The winner-take-all final is set for Jan. 12.



Turkey will face Germany, Belgium and Croatia in Group B, while the Netherlands, Poland, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will compete in Group A; Italy, Russia and Serbia have already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.