Olympic volleyball qualifiers: Turkey wins against Croatia 3-1

Turkey's national women's volleyball team defeated Croatia 3-1 Wednesday to earn their first win in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Croatia won the first set 28-26, but Turkey clinched the victory with a comeback after winning the next three sets by 25-12, 25-20 and 25-21 in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn. Turkey lost to Germany 3-1 in their first game of the European qualifiers Tuesday.

The Turkish national team competed in Pool B along with Germany, Croatia and Belgium. Turkey will face Belgium in the third match Friday. The Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland and Azerbaijan are in Pool A are also competing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The winner will secure a place in the games scheduled between July 24 and Aug. 9. Qualifiers begin with the pool phase and then will head to the semifinals which will feature the top two teams from each pool. The winner-takes-all final is set for Jan. 12. Italy, Russia and Serbia already secured spots for the 2020 Olympics.