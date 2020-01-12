Turkey's women's volleyball team defeats Germany to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Turkish national women's volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 3-0 in the CEV European qualification final Sunday.

Turkey defeated its opponent with 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22 sets in the final game in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Turkey's outside spiker Hande Baladın was the top scorer with 18 points at Omnisport Apeldoorn.

Italy, Russia, Serbia and several other teams had already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.

With this win, the Turkish women's volleyball team booked their ticket to the Olympic Games for the second time. Turkey also participated in the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the national team on Sunday.

"I congratulate our Turkish women's volleyball team on beating Germany in CEV European qualification final," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Erdoğan also wished his country success in the 2020 Olympic Games.