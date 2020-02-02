Brignone tops Rosa Khutor super-g

Italy's Federica Brignone overcame a big mistake to claim victory in a World Cup super-g ski race in Russia on Sunday.



Brignone clocked 1 minute 25.33 seconds on a soft piste in light snowfall in Rosa Khutor to post her fourth season victory and 14th overall.



Sofia Goggia completed an Italian one-two finish .20 of a second behind. Swiss Joana Haehlin was another .14 back for her second career podium.

Brignone was far from flawless but strong in the upper and lower sections on the 2014 Olympics course, which helped her survive the mistake in the mid-section: "It wasn't perfect, I had a big mistake in the flat section. But I knew I could ski strongly in the final part before the finish," Brignone said. "It was really difficult, very turny."