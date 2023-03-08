As the world commemorated the remarkable achievements of women everywhere on International Women's Day on Wednesday, the sporting world could not be overlooked, given the immense and undeniable impact women have had on it lately.

The Turkish women have achieved remarkable feats and have raised the Turkish flag to unparalleled heights, exceeding all expectations.

Women's triple jump national athlete Tuğba Danışmaz celebrates after winning the gold medal at the 2023 European Indoors Athletics Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye,March 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

As of 2022, Turkish female athletes won an impressive 337 of the 551 medals awarded in various world championships.

According to the data presented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, an impressive 712 Turkish athletes across various age groups achieved remarkable exploits by claiming medals in both team and individual categories in 2022.

Out of the 551 medals won by Turkish athletes in the world championships, female athletes proudly hung 337, or an impressive 61%, around their necks, and male athletes, in contrast, earned 214 medals.

Women in Europe

The remarkable medal supremacy of Turkish female athletes in European championships is another testament to their greatness.

At the European championships last year, 1,219 Turkish athletes achieved success in both team and individual categories.

While national athletes won 948 medals in Europe, 521 (55%) were won by female athletes, while male athletes took the podium 427 times.

There is a total of 13,567,158 licensed athletes in Türkiye.

Some 8,000,962 licensed athletes are men, and 5,566,196 are women.

Despite comprising only 41% of licensed athletes, female athletes have consistently proven more successful than their male counterparts, garnering the majority of medals at both European and World championships.

Thus, women have demonstrated a greater success rate than men in sports.