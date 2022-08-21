The 34th Bosporus Intercontinental Swimming Race was held in Türkiye's largest metropolis Istanbul on Sunday.

Doğukan Ulaç took first place in the men's category with a timing of 48 minutes and 13 seconds, while Burcu Naz Narin won the women's category in 48:14.00 seconds.

Some 2441 swimmers, including 1198 foreign athletes from five continents, participated in the 6.5-kilometer race, organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK).

Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu started the race at the Kanlıca Ferry Terminal on the Asian side of Istanbul, before ending at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park in Europe.

Men's winning time Ulaç was followed by Ukraine's Volodymyr Voronko at 48:23.00, while Atakan Ercan became third in 48:52.00.

In the women's category, Narin took the first place followed by Ece Yıldırım with 48:59.00 and Nida Eliz Üstündağ in third at 51:01.00.

Former State Minister Kürşat Tuzmen came third in the 60-64 age category of the race.