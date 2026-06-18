The 665th edition of the historic Kırkpınar Yağlı Güreşleri will return to Edirne with a packed schedule of traditional wrestling, ceremonies, and cultural events running from late June through early July, bringing together one of the world’s oldest sporting festivals.

Festivities begin June 29 with official welcomes in front of the historic municipal building, where Edirne’s davul (drums) and zurna ensemble will greet city officials, marking the symbolic opening of the festival period.

Athlete registration is set for July 2 at Mimar Sinan Sports Hall, finalizing the roster of wrestlers who will compete for glory in the oil wrestling arena.

The formal launch of the wrestling program comes July 3 at Sarayiçi Er Meydanı.

The day opens with traditional honors as organizers, federation officials, and the Kırkpınar ağası are welcomed in Selimiye Square, followed by a ceremonial procession that includes wreath-laying at the Atatürk Monument, a visit to the Pehlivan Cemetery, and a religious service at Selimiye Mosque.

Later that day, the opening ceremony features the raising of the Turkish flag by last year’s champion, Orhan Okulu, followed by speeches from key officials and the start of competition in the younger weight classes.

Competition continues July 4 with matches across multiple categories, building momentum toward the final day.

July 5 delivers the festival’s climax, featuring semifinal and final bouts in the başaltı and chief wrestlers divisions, where Türkiye’s new national wrestling champion will be crowned.

On the same day, the traditional auction for the 2027 ağalık title will also take place, extending the festival’s cultural continuity into future editions.

Beyond the wrestling, the festival will host a wide slate of concerts at Sarayiçi Concert Area.

Emir Can İğrek opens the music program on July 2, followed by a lineup including Mansur Ark, Grup Vitamin, Zeynep Dizdar, Reyhan Karaca, and Ümit Sayın on July 3, with Melek Mosso closing the series on July 4.

Edirne officials describe this year’s festival as a convergence of sport, culture, and heritage, underscoring its role as a living tradition that continues to connect generations through competition and celebration.