The 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival closed with thunderous applause, a shower of medals, and the beat of tradition on Sunday as more than 1,000 participants from 35 countries came together to celebrate ancient sports and cultural heritage at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, the four-day celebration offered a colorful fusion of traditional competitions and cultural expression – from mounted archery to folk dances, from handicrafts to gastronomic delights.

Crowds flocked to the grounds, with adults and children alike queuing to try traditional games and ancestral sports. Wrestling bouts, equestrian archery, acrobatics, war arts, and traditional cuisine drew large audiences and brought generations together in a living museum of heritage.

Final show, first step

At the closing ceremony, winners of sporting competitions and cultural showcases were honored with medals and certificates.

World Ethnosport Confederation Vice President Hakan Kazancı thanked participants and volunteers, noting, “Though this marks the end, it’s also the beginning of the 8th edition.”

The ceremony wrapped with awards presented to sponsors – before pop singer Semicenk lit up the night with a concert that had festivalgoers singing along in unison.

Global mosaic of voices

The festival wasn’t just about showcasing – it was about sharing. Participants from various nations praised the platform for spotlighting endangered traditions.

Aygül Koyciyeva, attending for the first time with her husband Ümit, called the festival “unique and beautiful,” adding she was thrilled to see President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in person.

Ümit Koyciyeva, originally from Kyrgyz heritage but born in Türkiye, highlighted the event’s educational value: “It preserves our Central Asian legacy while creating unforgettable memories for our children.”

Azerbaijani doctoral student Aynur Seyidova, a decade-long festivalgoer, described Ethnosport as “a revival of what was forgotten,” adding, “It brings back the ancestral sports we've pushed to the background of memory.”

From steppes to stages

Youth from the Kazak Kızları Gençlik Kolları, a student group rooted in Kazakh heritage, proudly attended in traditional attire. “This festival is made for us,” said Neslinur Kılıç. Her groupmate, Ebrar Özden, echoed that sentiment, noting their mission is to uphold the legacy of their Altay Kazakh ancestors.

Visitors like Feride Çağdar, representing Nogay Turks in traditional family clothing, applauded the effort to sustain cultural identity. Born in Ankara, but tied to roots spanning Crimea to Dagestan, she stressed the festival’s cultural importance.

Cameroonian participant Hassan Dairou, who arrived in Türkiye just six months ago, called the experience “special” and “enlightening,” saying, “I learned so much about different cultures. I’ll definitely be back next year.”