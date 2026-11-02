The seventh Presidential International Yacht Races concluded in Istanbul with a spectacular finale on the Bosporus Sunday, as more than 650 sailors competed in the Republic Cup during Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day celebrations before the season's top-performing teams were honored at a ceremony at Fişekhane.

The four-day Republic Cup, held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, brought the season to a close with a demanding contest on the Bosporus.

Starting in front of Dolmabahçe Palace, the race offered striking views of Istanbul as competitors battled rainy weather, strong currents and challenging sailing conditions.

Sailors from Türkiye and abroad had competed throughout the season in several major events, including the Çanakkale and Coast Guard stages, the May 19 Liberation Cup, the Aug. 30 Victory Cup and the Republic Cup.

After points from the various stages were combined, the leading teams received their awards at the closing ceremony, with ENKA emerging as the overall champion.

The championship was organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry, in cooperation with the Istanbul Governorship and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

Season-ending ceremony

The awards ceremony at Fişekhane brought together senior government and military officials, representatives of the business and sports communities, and prominent figures from Türkiye's maritime and sailing sectors.

Among those attending were Istanbul Deputy Gov. Mustafa Asım Alkan, Northern Naval Area Commander Vice Adm. Ramazan Özoğul, Naval Academy Commander Rear Adm. Erhan Gezginci, Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site President Ismail Kaşdemir and Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak.

Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak attends the awards ceremony marking the conclusion of the seventh Presidential International Yacht Races at Fişekhane in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2026. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

Opening the ceremony, Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, chairman of the Presidential International Yacht Races Organizing Committee, said the competition had completed its seventh year while maintaining the enthusiasm that had defined the event since its launch.

Presidential International Yacht Races Organizing Committee Chairman Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu speaks at the awards ceremony marking the conclusion of the seventh edition of the races at Fişekhane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2026. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

He said the races had provided a platform for sporting competition, friendship and memorable experiences at sea, while thanking President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, government ministries and local authorities for their support.

Yemlihaoğlu also announced plans for the 2027 season, which will feature several established competitions and a new event.

The calendar will open with the National Sovereignty Cup on April 23, followed by the Atatürk and Youth and Sports Cup on May 19. The inaugural Conquest Cup is scheduled for May 29, while the Anafartalar Cup will also feature in the program.

The Neon Sailing Cup is planned for Aug. 28, alongside the Victory Cup later that month. The Oct. 29 competition will continue under the Republic Cup title. Organizers are also considering introducing a Cyprus Cup for the following season, depending on preparations.

Progress in Turkish sailing

Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak said the championship had strengthened its position through growing participation, an increase in the number of yachts and greater international involvement.

She praised Turkish sailors for their performances at European and world competitions, highlighting the achievements of younger athletes as evidence of the sport's growing potential.

Akdurak particularly pointed to an achievement in which three Turkish female sailors shared the European podium, taking first, second and third place.

She said their success offered encouragement for the future of Turkish sailing and reflected the progress being made by athletes competing internationally.

Kaşdemir emphasized the historical connection between the championship and Çanakkale, describing the city as a defining location in Türkiye's independence struggle.

He said the event brought sporting competition together with the country's historical heritage, adding that preserving the spirit of Çanakkale and passing it on to future generations remained a shared responsibility.

ENKA claims overall gold

ENKA secured the season's overall title after competing across all stages aboard Cheese IV under skipper Levent Peynirci.

Unilever Sailing Team, led by Engin Özgen, finished second in the overall ORC 0 standings, while TSK Spor Gücü-DHO Ariva, skippered by Murat Yavuzcan, took third.

The championship also recognized leading teams across the ORC 1, ORC 2, ORC 3 and ORC 4 divisions, as well as Sports Boats, Cruiser Class and International categories.

In the Republic Cup, ENKA repeated its success in ORC 0, with Unilever Sailing Team finishing second and Kafkas Kestane Şekeri Hero Sailing taking third.

The final competition also featured a broad range of classifications, including women's sailing teams, university crews and support categories, reflecting the championship's reach across different levels of the sport.

Winning teams, sailors and officials pose for a group photograph during the awards ceremony of the seventh Presidential International Yacht Races at Fişekhane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2026. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

The winning teams and top-performing sailors received their awards during the ceremony. Members of overall champions ENKA were also presented with watches by Jacques Philippe.