Aaron Rai entered Sunday at Aronimink as one of several contenders with a shot at the PGA Championship, alongside more decorated names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, who collectively own 10 major titles and were poised to seize control on a course unfamiliar to the Englishman.

Justin Thomas briefly set the pace, holding the clubhouse lead for nearly four hours after a sparkling 65 before the heat hardened the course and shifted conditions.

What followed was a decisive surge from golf’s newest major champion.

Rai caught fire down the stretch, carding six birdies over his final 10 holes, moving into the lead for good at the 13th before delivering the defining moment of the day, a 70-foot birdie putt across the 17th green that sent a roar across the course and signaled the outcome was all but sealed.

He closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory to become the first English-born player in more than a century to win the PGA Championship.

"To be here is beyond my wildest imagination,” Rai said.

Three shots behind as he approached the turn, Rai got back into contention with a 5-wood up the hill and a 40-foot eagle putt. His 40-yard bunker shot was sublime and set up a 6-foot birdie at the 13th hole, the reachable par 4 that had moments earlier undone McIlroy and Schauffele.

And then the 31-year-old Rai, who wore Ferrari shirts at junior tournaments because he once dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver, hit the accelerator on a back nine that ranks among the best in major championship history.

The previous two players to go 6 under or better over the final 10 holes of a major were Cameron Smith at St. Andrews in the 2022 British Open and Jack Nicklaus at the 1986 Masters.

Rai now joins exclusive company.

Those chasing him with stronger pedigrees, including Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid, who also spent time near the top while seeking their first wins, were undone by untimely mistakes or missed opportunities.

McIlroy, who closed with a 69, played the par 5s in even for the week and struggled on the reachable par-4 13th, where he made bogey. He also reacted to a fan shouting "USA!" after he hit a wedge from the rough into a bunker on the par-5 16th, a sign his chances were fading.

Rai, who finished at 9-under 271, became the first player from England to win the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, the second edition of the championship and the first after World War I.

Rahm and Smalley tied for second, a significant result for both.

Rahm produced his best major finish since joining LIV Golf at the end of 2023, hampered by early bogeys and managing only one birdie on the back nine in a 68.

Smalley surrendered the lead with a double bogey on the sixth hole, and his late charge came too late. Rai already had one hand on the Wanamaker Trophy when Smalley birdied the 18th for a 70. The runner-up finish earned him entry into the next four majors, including the Masters.

Thomas made a 16-foot par putt on the final hole to finish at 5-under 275, one shot back as the final group remained on the second fairway. For much of the day, as Aronimink grew tougher and pressure mounted, it appeared he might have a chance.

Like so many others, Rai ended those hopes as well.

The week concluded in the Philadelphia suburbs with no one able to break away at Aronimink. The 22 players within four shots of the lead entering the final round set a PGA Championship record.

From that pack emerged the 31-year-old Rai, owner of one PGA Tour title and three on the European circuit, with no prior top-15 finishes in a major.

He may not have been a familiar name to casual fans, but among peers he is widely respected for his humility and demeanor.

"You won’t find one person on property who’s not happy for him,” McIlroy said.

"Super pumped for him and his team,” Schauffele said. "All-world gentleman, no doubt.”

Rai has long been defined by habits formed in his youth in England, including playing with two gloves to cope with cold conditions and using plastic iron covers, a reminder of his roots and discipline.

His father once saved to buy him quality clubs, later cleaning them carefully after each round. Rai has kept the iron covers since, saying it reminds him "to remember where I came from and to respect what I have.”

"Anybody who uses head covers on his irons because he valued them so much as a kid, that says a lot,” Rahm said. "What he did today is nothing short of special.”

Rai made seven straight one-putt greens during his charge, including a 6-foot birdie at the 13th that made him the first player all week to reach 7 under. He never slowed from there.

Thomas tied for fourth with Ludvig Aberg (69) and Schmid, whose 5-foot par putt on 18 secured his place in next year’s Masters. Smith, who did not drop a shot until the 17th, shot 68 to join McIlroy and Schauffele (69) one further back.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler missed a 4-foot birdie putt on the third hole and twice missed 3-foot par putts on the back nine in a closing 69 that left him tied for 14th, his first finish outside the top 10 in a major since the 2024 U.S. Open.

Rai earned a five-year PGA Tour exemption along with spots in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and a lifetime berth in the PGA Championship.

"Golf is an amazing game,” Rai said. "It teaches you humility, discipline and hard work, because nothing is ever given.”

Nothing was given to him Sunday. He simply outplayed the strongest field in golf and took it.