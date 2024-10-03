At the ongoing Teknofest in Adana, Türkiye is unveiling its homegrown innovation – the "National Laser Gun," designed to reduce reliance on foreign equipment in the modern pentathlon discipline.

This event, organized by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, features Anadolu Agency (AA) as the "Global Communication Partner."

The "National Laser Gun," developed in collaboration with the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation, the Youth and Sports Ministry (GSB), is showcased at the GSB stand.

The newly unveiled "National Laser Gun" is being shown at the Youth and Sports Ministry (GSB) stand during Teknofest, Adana, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Festival attendees are given the chance to try their hand at target shooting with the new weapon while learning about its specifications and benefits.

The weapon has garnered significant interest from festival-goers and has also been tested by modern pentathlon athletes, highlighting its appeal and relevance.

Equipment procurement

Mete Berk Demiryol, a representative of the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation and a research assistant at Gaziantep University's Faculty of Sports Sciences, shared insights on how the National Laser Gun is set to transform the sport.

“Our athletes faced high costs and logistical challenges when importing laser weapons from abroad,” he said. “Without a sufficient number of weapons, our development in the sport was hindered.”

To address these challenges, the federation and the ministries initiated the National Laser Gun project, resulting in the creation of a fully domestic weapon.

Design and production

Demiryol highlighted the strategic importance of the new weapon, saying, “We have successfully resolved the material shortages that previously plagued the sport.” He recalled his early days as a national athlete, struggling to find equipment: “In the past, my friends and I had to share a single weapon to practice. “Thanks to our federation and the ministry, we now have access to adequate supplies.”

The National Laser Gun features a specially designed sight, grip and trigger, ensuring it meets international standards for competition. “This weapon is entirely domestic and integrated with a laser mechanism. “It is designed to be used in world and European championships and is now the preferred choice for promising national athletes.”

Excitement at TEKNOFEST

Demiryol concluded by emphasizing the enthusiasm surrounding the National Laser Gun at TEKNOFEST, noting that attendees have shown remarkable interest in the innovative design and its potential impact on the future of modern pentathlon in Türkiye.