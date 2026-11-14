The Youth Olympic Games concluded Friday in Senegal, with organizers describing the event as a landmark moment for Africa and a demonstration of the continent’s ability to host major international sporting competitions.

Nearly 2,700 athletes aged 14 to 17 competed in 25 sports and 153 medal events over two weeks across three locations: the capital, Dakar; nearby Diamniadio; and the coastal town of Saly.

The Games officially closed with a ceremony for athletes and delegations Friday evening at the Athletes’ Village in Diamniadio, where the Olympic flame was extinguished.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwean swimmer, said Thursday that the event had surpassed expectations.

"I think that everyone came here with certain expectations, and I think those expectations have been far exceeded," Coventry said.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry meets with athletes from Senegal during the closing ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at the Youth Olympic Village, Diamniadio, Senegal, Nov. 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

She also pointed to the Games as evidence of Africa's capacity to stage major international sporting events, urging the continent to build on the experience.

"I think we've shown the world the capability that we have, and now we need to choose to take that forward," she said.

Throughout the competitions, crowds roared whenever Senegalese or other African athletes scored or won events.

But the celebrations unfolded against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, with some Senegalese questioning the money spent on the Games, while displaced businesses said preparations had hurt their livelihoods. Authorities pointed to improved infrastructure, training opportunities and benefits for local companies.

China topped the gold medal standings with 18, followed by Japan with 11 and Russia with eight. Three African countries followed: Egypt with six gold medals, and Ethiopia and Senegal with five each.

Beach wrestling's Olympic debut brought particular pride to Senegal, where wrestling is a national sport and its stars command huge followings. Sixteen-year-old Elisabeth Diatta won Senegal's first Olympic gold medal, and her compatriots added two more wrestling golds.

Other sports making their Olympic debuts included Baseball5, a simplified version of baseball, and wushu, a Chinese martial art.

Russian athletes competed under their national flag for the first time at an Olympic event since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to their suspension.

A refugee team also competed at the Youth Olympics for the first time, with six athletes based in Kenya and Uganda taking part in athletics, judo and taekwondo.

The Games came as African countries increasingly view sports as a tool for diplomacy and development, analysts say. South Africa, which hosted the men's soccer World Cup in 2010, is among the countries in talks with the IOC about hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.