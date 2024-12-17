The Turkish Wrestling Federation is set for a decisive general assembly on Wednesday in Ankara, where the spotlight will turn to the election of its new president.

The event, hosted at Anadolu Hotels Esenboğa Thermal, kicks off at 10 a.m. and will see former Olympic champions Taha Akgül and Selçuk Çebi contend for the top position.

Selçuk Çebi stands on the podium after winning the Greco-Roman style 80 kg. World Wrestling Championships match against Viktar Sasunouski, Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 10, 2015. (AA Photo)

Akgül’s presidential blessings

Top contender Taha Akgül, a revered Olympic champion and presidential candidate, recently met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the federation’s 6th Ordinary Financial General Assembly.

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül (L) stands with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sivas, Türkiye, Dec. 15, 2017. (IHA Photo)

Expressing gratitude on social media, Akgül called Erdoğan’s support and guidance an honor, underscoring the weight of such backing in his campaign.

The Youth and Sports Ministry’s Candidate Evaluation Commission reviewed the credentials of Akgül and Çebi, confirming that both secured sufficient endorsements for their bids.

Eroğlu’s exit

Incumbent federation president Şeref Eroğlu has opted not to seek re-election, citing his commitment to unity in the wrestling community.

In a written statement, Eroğlu reflected on his tenure, which began in November 2021, and highlighted both accomplishments and challenges.

“Wrestling is a demanding arena filled with champions who carry the weight of immense egos,” Eroğlu said.

He warned against conflicts that could harm Turkish wrestling’s legacy, stressing the need to prioritize collective progress over internal discord.

At a press gathering in Istanbul’s Emirgan Sütiş, Eroğlu assessed Türkiye’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Wrestling contributed only two bronze medals, a result he found disappointing given the sport's historic prominence.

Lessons and aspirations

Eroğlu addressed setbacks in Paris, attributing missed golds to refereeing decisions and unfortunate events.

Taha Akgül and Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu each secured bronze, but Eroğlu had aimed for at least four medals, highlighting the challenges of motivating older athletes and the rising dominance of Asian wrestling.

“Olympic preparation demands a four to six-year cycle, and our 2.5-year tenure wasn't enough to meet expectations,” Eroğlu said. Despite these hurdles, he emphasized the need to focus on the 2028 and 2032 Olympics, nurturing younger talent and addressing structural deficiencies.

Challenges in technical expertise

One of Turkish wrestling’s critical shortcomings, according to Eroğlu, lies in its coaching infrastructure.

While the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Centers (TOHM) house a large pool of athletes, their output has not translated into Olympic success. “We need the best coaches in these centers,” Eroğlu stressed, adding that he is now open to hiring foreign experts to elevate standards.

Legacy of leadership

During his presidency, Eroğlu prioritized financial stability, reducing significant debts inherited upon taking office.

“We stayed on the mat, resisted distractions, and focused on our mission,” he said, affirming his commitment to wrestling even beyond his leadership role.

Çavuşoğlu: Best female wrestler

Meanwhile, amid these organizational shifts, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu emerged as a beacon of hope.

The reigning world champion and 68 kg. bronze medalist from Paris was named the “World’s Best Female Wrestler” by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

This accolade caps a stellar year where she also clinched her first European championship.

In the men’s categories, Geno Petriashvili of Georgia (freestyle) and Nao Kusaka of Japan (Greco-Roman) were recognized as the year’s best wrestlers.