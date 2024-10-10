Taha Akgül, an Olympic, world and European champion has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Turkish Wrestling Federation during its upcoming general assembly.

Akgül aims to enhance the current infrastructure to better prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Meeting with wrestlers in his hometown of Zara, Sivas, Akgül reflected on the rich history of Turkish wrestling.

"Our sport has thrived over the years," he stated. "In the last 15 years, I, along with Rıza Kayaalp and Yasemin Adar Yiğit, have set numerous records. While I was proud to earn a bronze medal at the recent Olympics, returning without gold left a bittersweet taste."

If elected, Akgül plans to focus on youth development, setting sights on the 2032 Olympics. "In the short term, we'll work alongside our current champions to optimize their resources as we prepare for Los Angeles 2028. Wrestling will showcase its mission once again on the Olympic stage."

Akgül emphasized the importance of grassroots development, advocating for an increase in wrestling clubs.

"Support for clubs must grow," he said. "One major issue is that our young stars aren't receiving adequate salaries, which leads many to abandon the sport. Not everyone is as fortunate as Rıza Kayaalp or me. Our victories have come with substantial state support and rewards. By increasing the number of clubs, we can ensure young wrestlers have the opportunity to continue without dropping out or switching to oil wrestling."

He pointed out the pressing need for more training camps and tournaments, identifying sponsor shortages as another critical hurdle. "Improving our federation’s revenue will make a significant difference. If our funding from the ministry increases, it will greatly ease our challenges."

While Akgül noted that the existing facilities are adequate, he stressed the need for qualified coaching. "The success of wrestling stems from our training centers. Unfortunately, they're not in great shape, but we must improve them. We need to reassess the criteria for these centers to ensure we provide the best training for aspiring athletes."

The Türkiye Wrestling Federation’s 6th Ordinary and Financial General Assembly is set for Nov. 9 in Ankara. If a quorum is not reached, a second meeting will be held on Nov. 10, regardless of attendance.