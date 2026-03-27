Taha Akgül has set a clear tone for Turkish wrestling’s next chapter, insisting that medals at continental and world level matter, but the true measure of success will always be the Olympic stage.

Speaking at the federation headquarters, the president of the Turkish Wrestling Federation (TWF) outlined a long-term vision built on realism, renewal and Olympic ambition.

His message was blunt: short-term highs and lows will not define the program.

“The real picture emerges at the Olympics,” Akgül said, stressing that performances at the Games remain the ultimate benchmark.

That outlook is shaping every decision. Türkiye’s freestyle squad has been overhauled, its average age lowered to 22 or 23, with a new generation being groomed not for immediate dominance but for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic cycles.

The current European Championship sits high on the calendar, yet it is treated as a stepping stone rather than a final destination.

Akgül pointed to a more grounded approach within the wrestling community, saying recent workshops have aligned stakeholders around a shared goal: steady progress without losing sight of reality.

The aim, he added, is to simplify pathways for athletes and build a system that develops raw talent into elite performers.

At the center of that philosophy is investment in youth.

Akgül described the federation’s role as creating the structure that can refine “jewels” into champions, a nod to a pipeline he believes will sustain Turkish wrestling for years.

Beyond the mat, Akgül also highlighted his involvement with the Turkish National Olympic Committee, calling it one of the country’s most influential sporting bodies and a key link to the International Olympic Committee. He framed his role there as both an honor and an opportunity.

His long-term vision stretches even further. Akgül openly backed a bid for the 2036 Olympics in Istanbul, arguing the city is a natural fit and that the current leadership can strengthen international lobbying efforts to bring the Games to Türkiye.

While the future is being built, a familiar name remains central to the present.

Rıza Kayaalp has returned with renewed focus, and Akgül believes his impact could be historic. The heavyweight star arrives at the European Championships in strong form after topping a ranking tournament, with a chance to claim a 13th continental title and surpass the record of Alexander Karelin.

Akgül praised Kayaalp’s discipline, revealing the veteran chose to stay in camp during a short break, training alongside younger wrestlers instead of returning home. For the federation, his professionalism sets the standard.

“Even without us, he knows how to prepare,” Akgül said, underlining that their role is as much about support as it is about structure.