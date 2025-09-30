Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül outlined a bold vision for the country’s wrestling future on the sidelines of the 47th Traditional Afşin Eshab-ı Kehf Culture and Karakucak Wrestling Festival in Kahramanmaraş, emphasizing the nurturing of young talent for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Akgül highlighted the importance of youth development in maintaining Türkiye’s wrestling dominance.

“Our goal is completely focused on the next generation. We want wrestlers brought into our youth camps to stand on the Olympic podium,” he said, underlining the federation’s commitment to a structured, long-term development pathway.

Reflecting on the end of an era marked by legends such as Rıza Kayaalp, Yasemin Adar Yiğit, and Akgül himself, he acknowledged the patience and time required to cultivate new champions.

“We are in a transitional period. Change takes time. Hopefully, with the cooperation of our national team staff, federation committees, and clubs across Türkiye, this process will yield positive results,” he said, adding that the federation’s focus is to sow the seeds today for the wrestlers of tomorrow. “Turkish wrestling will ultimately reap the rewards, and we ask only for the support and prayers of our community and fans.”

Akgül also underscored the strategic role of traditional wrestling in talent development.

“Karakucak wrestling is the foundation of mat wrestling. It is our grassroots,” he said. Pointing to his own journey from local festivals to international success, he stressed the value of strong domestic competition in preparing athletes for European and world stages. “I always advise our wrestlers to compete hard. Kahramanmaraş has historically produced Olympic champions, and we aim to continue that tradition,” he added.

Through these efforts, the federation hopes to ensure that Türkiye remains a powerhouse on both the international stage and at home, where grassroots festivals like Karakucak provide the proving ground for the champions of tomorrow.