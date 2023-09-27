Ali Cengiz, the Turkish national wrestler who recently clinched his first world championship title, is basking in the joy of his maiden global triumph.

He now sets his sights on the pinnacle of success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, determined to make his mark on the grandest stage of them all.

In an exclusive interview, Cengiz reflected on his remarkable journey and the challenges that lie ahead.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, saw Cengiz secure the gold medal in the 87 kg. Greco-Roman style category, along with a coveted Olympic quota.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Cengiz expressed his elation, saying, "I am truly ecstatic and immensely proud. Winning the gold medal and the championship belt for my country in the senior category is an unparalleled joy."

Cengiz acknowledged the arduous preparations that led to this pinnacle moment.

"It was an incredibly challenging journey, a tough year for us all. As this was the last World Championships before the Olympics, every wrestler was exceptionally well-prepared, as Olympic quotas were sought after. It was undoubtedly the toughest World Championships of recent times. We trained diligently as a team, and I'm grateful for the continuous support from our federation and coaches. There's a strong sense of camaraderie within our team," he said.

Turkish wrestler Ali Cengiz raises the national flag after beating David Losonczi in the World Wrestling Championships final, Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 24, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Despite the accolades, Cengiz remained humble and pointed out the role of his team in their collective journey.

"We went to Serbia as the reigning European and world champions in the team category," he mentioned, emphasizing that they had the potential to secure yet another team victory.

However, they faced setbacks due to unfortunate referee decisions.

Nevertheless, Cengiz remained undaunted, emphasizing on their commitment to pursue Olympic aspirations.

Cengiz, who clinched Türkiye's sole gold medal in Greco-Roman style at the championships, revealed their unwavering focus on this achievement.

"We have been laser-focused on this goal since the beginning of the year. Our objective was, of course, the gold medal. We were well aware of the challenges awaiting us. Our coaches repeatedly stressed on this during our preparations. Thanks to the grace of Allah, we not only secured our Olympic ticket but also proudly raised our flag," he added.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Cengiz is resolute in his determination to add to his accolades.

Turkish wrestler Ali Cengiz poses for a photo with a belt he won after beating David Losonczi in the World Wrestling Championships final, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

"I aim to represent our country in the best possible way at the 2024 Paris Olympics. My competitors now have their eyes on me, considering my performance. Emerging from a challenging group, I faced a second-round match against the reigning Olympic champion from Ukraine, Zhan Beleniuk. Similarly, my Uzbek and Kazakh opponents were accomplished athletes with European and world medals. The final was one of the toughest matches I've ever been part of. Although I made a minor mistake toward the end, thankfully, Allah blessed me with the championship. I held the pin position. Unfortunately, the broadcast was interrupted then, so that it couldn't be seen on television. It was genuinely a thrilling moment," he said.

Cengiz reserved his most profound gratitude for his family, whom he described as his staunchest supporters.

"I dedicate the belt and the gold medal to my family, followed by the Ankara Metropolitan Mayor, who provided us with these opportunities," he added.

Born in Manisa Akhisar, the accomplished wrestler addressed his unconventional venture in to the sport.

"I did not come from a family of wrestlers. While my family isn't comprised of wrestlers, they are ardent fans of the sport. My parents have been unwavering in their support from a young age. Alongside my older brother, we embarked on this journey, and he, too, is a national wrestler. Wrestling has not been a tradition in our family, but we are undoubtedly a family of sports enthusiasts. This will likely continue as my relatives, witnessing my journey, also aspire to follow suit. I hope to set an example for them, ensuring that the wrestling tradition continues in our family," he concluded.