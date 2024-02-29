Preparations have been finalized for the 20th Winter Deaflympics, set to be held for the first time in Türkiye.

The event, taking place in Erzurum from March 2 to March 12, will have 1,003 athletes from 36 countries competing in six sports to represent their countries.

Kasım Avcı, the general coordinator of the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation, expressed his pride in hosting the Winter Deaflympics for the first time.

He explained that the event was postponed and originally planned for 2023 but was delayed due to the disastrous twin earthquakes that ravaged Türkiye's southeastern regions.

Avcı thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak for their support in the hosting bid.

"We are eagerly awaiting the evening of March 2," Avcı said. "Athletes from participating countries have arrived in the city. We will be hosting guests from 36 countries. We believe that the organization will start smoothly and safely. Our teams are gradually arriving and settling in. Everything is progressing perfectly, without any mistakes. Our teams are training, and everything is in place, from doctors to physiotherapists, at the Olympic Village. We are holding our breath, waiting for March 2."

Avcı highlighted Erzurum's significance in winter sports, noting that the city successfully hosted the World University Games in the past.

He praised Türkiye's organizational capabilities and expressed confidence in delivering a flawless event.

"Many athletes dream of participating in the Olympics. We are experiencing the pride and joy of this. We are proud to be hosting the Winter Deaflympics today. Organizing the Winter Deaflympics is a huge challenge, and not everyone dares to do it. With the grace of God, we have taken on this challenge, and we believe that we will organize a flawless event," Avcı said.