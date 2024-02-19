Antalya hosted the 6th Ethnosport Forum over the weekend, echoing the vibrant theme of "Revival of Traditional Sports."

The event attracted a prestigious lineup of attendees, including Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) President Necmettin Bilal Erdoğan and several other dignitaries from around the globe.

Among them were Sierra Leone's minister of sports, Augusta James-Teima, Chad's youth and sports minister, Bravo Ouaidou, and Azerbaijan's youth and sports minister, Farid Gayibov, among others.

World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) President Necmettin Bilal Erdoğan (L) speaks alongside Sierra Leone's minister of sports, Augusta James-Teima, during the Ethnosport Forum, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

In a video message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warmly welcomed international guests to Türkiye, expressing his delight in hosting the forum in Antalya, known for its beauty.

He envisioned the forum, with its diverse representation and focus on traditional sports, as a beacon of peace and solidarity transcending global divides amid the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Erdoğan's message resonated strongly, emphasizing the rising interest in traditional sports as a positive indicator of the forum's impact.

He congratulated the awardees and highlighted the forum's potential to foster peace and understanding, particularly in regions facing crises.

Minister Bak echoed these sentiments, recognizing the WEC's pivotal role in promoting traditional sports.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak speaks during the Ethnosport Forum, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

He praised the confederation's vision and efforts, emphasizing the importance of integrating culture and tradition into the sports industry.

Bak also highlighted Türkiye's investments in traditional gaming facilities, underscoring the government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Erdoğan and Bak's speeches set the tone for the forum's discussions, which delved into the importance of preserving traditional sports for future generations.

The event's location in Antalya, with its rich history of traditional sports like Elmalı wrestling, added a symbolic layer to the proceedings, showcasing the region's deep-rooted cultural practices.

The forum also addressed global issues, with Minister Bak stressing the need to use sports as a language of peace, particularly in light of the tragedy in Gaza.

He called for solidarity and action to address humanitarian crises, emphasizing the forum's role in promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

The forum concluded with a goodwill agreement signed by 60 member federations, highlighting the commitment to establish common rules within the WEC.

World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) member federations representatives sign a goodwill agreement during the the Ethnosport Forum, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

Representatives from various countries, researchers and academics participated, underscoring the forum's inclusive and collaborative spirit.

The 6th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya was not just a gathering of sports enthusiasts but also highlighted the power of sports in bridging cultures and promoting peace.