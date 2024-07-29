The Turkish men's archery team, featuring Mete Gazoz, Ulaş Berkim Tümer, and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış, claimed bronze after their victory over China on Monday, bringing Türkiye the first medal at the Olympics.

The archery team soared into the semifinals on Monday with a decisive 6-2 victory over India.

The Indian team consisted of Traundeep Rai, Ramesh Pravin Jadhav, and Dhiraj Bommadevara.

The Olympics will continue until Aug. 11.

Mete Gazoz won his first official medal at the 2017 World Youth Archery Championships in Argentina, where he won bronze in the mixed team event.

At the 2018 European Youth Championships in Patras, Greece, the national athlete won his first individual gold medal, standing alone at the top of the podium.

Throughout championship and cup events organized by the World and European Archery Federations, Mete Gazoz has participated in a total of 50 medal ceremonies, including 24 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.

Achieving gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the postponement caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2021, Mete continued his historic achievements after the Olympics.

Mete Gazoz, who introduced himself to the world at the Tokyo Olympics, competed for medals and titles in major competitions.

After the Olympics, the national archer added 24 medals, 13 of which were individual, to his collection.

He achieved the titles of World and European Champion in Germany in 2023 and 2024, respectively.