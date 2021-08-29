Archers Öznur Cüre and Bülent Korkmaz claimed Turkey’s first silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics Sunday after losing the compound bow mixed final to China.
The event, held at Tokyo’s Yumenoshima Park saw the Turkish duo take on China’s Yueshan Lin and Zihao He.
The Turkish archers missed the closely contested final 153-152.
The Russian Paralympic committee picked up bronze in the same event after defeating Iran in the third-place decider.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.