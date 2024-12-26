Burak Yazgı, a 29-year-old athletic performance coach, scribed his name into the Guinness World Records by lifting 90.97 kilograms in the Turkish Get Up movement, a weightlifting exercise steeped in tradition.

This monumental achievement not only earned Yazgı global recognition but also marked the first time the record for the Turkish Get Up, known locally as "Türk Kalkışı," has been held by a Turk.

Yazgı, based in the Bornova district of Izmir, took on the challenge with a mission to reclaim the title for Türkiye.

The previous record of 80 kg. was held by a Swedish athlete.

With meticulous preparation, Yazgı exceeded expectations by lifting 10.97 kg. more, cementing his legacy in the sport's history.

Path to glory

Achieving this feat required strict adherence to Guinness guidelines.

Yazgı meticulously prepared the environment, ensured official witnesses were present and recorded the entire attempt.

The video evidence was submitted to Guinness via email. What followed was an anxious wait for confirmation.

"I was waiting for that approval email with bated breath," Yazgı told Ihlas News Agency (IHA). "We followed every guideline to the letter, ensuring all details were perfect. When I finally saw the email on my phone during a training session, I couldn't contain my excitement. Seeing my name in the Guinness World Records is an unparalleled joy."

Complex movement

The Turkish Get Up is not just about brute strength.

Yazgı emphasized the importance of flexibility, mobility and stabilization. "To master this movement, you need a balance of upper and lower body strength, alongside exceptional flexibility and control," he explained.

As a seasoned coach to professional athletes across various disciplines, Yazgı attributed his success to his diverse training background.

"I view sports not just as a profession but as a lifestyle. My experience across multiple disciplines enables my body to adapt to complex, multidimensional movements like the Turkish Get Up," he said.

While Yazgı’s current record highlights his dedication, he is not stopping there.

He aims to push the record to an unthinkable level. "I want to set a benchmark so high that no one dares to challenge it," he said.

Reflecting on the journey, Yazgı recalled his initial encounter with the Turkish Get Up five years ago when he successfully lifted 80 kg.

However, it wasn’t until recently that he decided to focus on breaking the world record. "This journey wasn’t without its challenges. I experienced unexpected stress during the attempt, which is unusual for me. But in the end, it was all worth it," he said.

Turkish athletic performance coach Burak Yazgı hold his Guinness World Record certificate after performing a 90.97 kg. Turkish Get Up, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Record with national pride

What makes this achievement even more special for Yazgı is the cultural significance of the movement.

"The Turkish Get Up carries our nation’s name, and now the record belongs to a Turk. That fills me with immense pride," Yazgı said.

The previous record-holder had pushed the mark to 80 kg.

Yazgı not only surpassed it but set a new standard with 90.97 kg., a leap that stunned the weightlifting community.

As he looks ahead, Yazgı is determined to elevate the record to unprecedented levels. "I won’t disclose the exact number, but I assure you, it will be a weight no one will dare to attempt," he concluded.