Winter Run Istanbul, which started a series of winter runs organized in major cities worldwide, saw 3,000 athletes from 18 countries unite to show support and solidarity for the victims of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

The Dust Event organized the event with the support of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports and the Turkish Athletics Federation. It took place on a 10-kilometer track starting from the Şaşkınbakkal event area and passing through Bağdat Street.

An additional quota of 3,000 participants will be made available, and all registration fees will be donated to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to aid the earthquake-stricken regions.

Despite the cold weather, nearly 3,000 athletes from 18 countries sweated it out to be the first to cross the finish line.

The joy of the athletes who completed the 10-kilometer track was evident in the photos captured, and the national athlete Abdullah Tuğluk ultimately claimed victory.

Competitors in Winter Run Istanbul warm up before the race, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

European Union Sports Ambassador and record-holder national athlete Batuhan Buğra Eruygun, who coordinated the event, said: "This race is being held for the first time in Turkey. This organization is held in icy and difficult conditions. We postponed it due to the earthquake disaster. This situation saddened us, and we immediately sent our aid to the region. Then we updated the run as a charity and solidarity run. Here, we donate our additional income to earthquake zones. The weather is perfect winter weather right now. 3,000 athletes from 18 countries are on the track."

One of the participants, Havva Çuha, braved the cold weather and shared, "We try to improve ourselves by coming to such competitions. The weather is freezing, but many people came here, and we all have a purpose."

Beyazıt Türk, who also joined the race, said, "The weather is cold, but we will warm up when we run. I always run a marathon; my goal is to be the first."

Aziz Gökalp, who participated in the running event with his dog, remarked, "Normally, we run on the beaches anyway. We always support such good organizations. It's a wonderful, beautiful day."

Tuğluk, who finished first in the Winter Run, said, "I am a national athlete; I participated in this run today. I came first here today; it was my training race. I am happy; it is a good organization. May the Almighty not bring these disasters on us again."