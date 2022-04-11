Team BikeExchange-Jayco's Kaden Groves claimed the second stage crown of the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Monday.

The Australian cyclist completed the 158.4-kilometer (98.4 miles) stage between Selçuk (Ephesus) and Alaçatı ahead of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Earlier Sunday, Australia's Caleb Ewan won the first stage of the Tour of Türkiye, finishing in 4 hours, 38 minutes, and five seconds to claim his win.

The eight-stage Tour of Türkiye spans a total distance of 1,303km (810 miles) and will culminate in Istanbul on April 17.

The racers will change continents at three different points – from Asia to Europe on the sixth day, returning to Istanbul’s Asian side in the later stages, and then crossing to the metropolis’ European part again.

Six WorldTour teams are in the hunt for the title this year, up from three in the previous edition, along with 12 professional and seven continental teams.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the tour, earlier known as the Marmara Tour, since 1963. It gained international status in 1965 and was taken under presidential authority in 1966.

The race is being broadcast live on TRT Spor Yıldız and Eurosport is among the sponsors of the global event.