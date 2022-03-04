Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.
Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.
"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
(More details soon)
