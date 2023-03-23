Australia departs India as the world’s top-ranked ODI side after being bolstered by an impressive 2-1 series victory over the hosts, and looks to carry that confidence into the upcoming World Cup in the Subcontinent.

Australian white ball cricket looked to be at a crossroads only a few months ago, with Aaron Finch stepping down from the one-day captaincy and the Twenty20 team failing to reach the World Cup semi-finals on home soil.

Yet Australia’s ability to quickly reset, rebound and ultimately dominate was on display again in India, where they sealed the series with a 21-run win in Chennai on Wednesday under stand-in skipper Steve Smith.

It was India’s first defeat in an ODI series on home soil since Australia beat them four years ago.

“I think in World Cup years, it can be straightforward to look too far ahead,” all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said. “But we wanted to be focused on this series and make sure that our focus was winning games for Australia.

“So, really proud of the guy's efforts to beat the number one team in the world in their backyard.

“It’s a great achievement ... Very proud of the lads, and it’s the first step towards our World Cup.”

India hosts the 13th edition of the World Cup in October-November.

Australia, five-time champions in the 50-over World Cup, were missing bereaved regular captain Pat Cummins for the series and veteran opener David Warner for the first two matches, but covered for them well.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc demolished India in the second match with a five-wicket haul, while Man of the Series Marsh, opening the batting with Travis Head in place of Warner, topped the scoring with 194 runs at an average of 97.00.

While Adam Zampa was Man of the Match with a four-wicket haul, selectors will have been buoyed by the performance of Ashton Agar in Chennai, where the second spinner turned the game on its head by removing Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.

The left arm had hitherto had a forgettable tour of India, being overlooked by selectors through the entire four-test series, which the hosts won 2-1.

“It’s certainly been an indifferent six-week period for him. But Ash is one of my closest mates and one of the most resilient characters I know. And that’s why he’s been able to come in and perform whenever he plays for Australia,” said Marsh.