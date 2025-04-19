Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to traditional sports at the 7th Ethnosport Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he highlighted the significant investments aimed at increasing youth engagement in these disciplines.

"Ethnosport is crucial in driving young people's interest in traditional sports," Bak stated, noting its growing impact globally.

The forum, held under the theme "Reviving Traditional Sports," has attracted participants from 75 countries.

Bak praised Ethnosport’s role in promoting traditional sports worldwide, adding, "This platform is essential for raising awareness of these sports across the globe. We commend Ethnosport President Bilal Erdoğan and his team for their dedication."

Speaking about the importance of preserving cultural heritage, Bak pointed out that Türkiye's traditional sports federations play a key role in fostering this initiative. "We have federations for traditional wrestling, horsemanship, archery, and other folk sports," he said. "Türkiye possesses a rich potential in this area, and it's vital to share it with the world."

Notably, UNESCO has recognized Türkiye’s oil wrestling and archery as intangible cultural heritage, with both gaining global recognition in 2010 and 2019. "This demonstrates Türkiye’s leadership in the preservation and promotion of these sports," Bak noted.

Bak also highlighted the vibrant local participation in traditional sports, citing the nearly 300 oil wrestling events held annually in cities like Erzurum, Uşak, and Kayseri. "These events bring communities together, where people eagerly wait under the sun to see the spectacle of these time-honored competitions," he said.

On the international front, Bak discussed the expanding influence of the World Nomad Games, which Türkiye hosted in 2022.

"In 2024, Kazakhstan held the event, and in 2026, it will return to Kyrgyzstan. These games are a valuable opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity embedded in these sports," he said.

In his meetings with Russian, Kazakh, and Belarusian counterparts, Bak underscored the importance of international collaboration.

"Russia’s sports infrastructure, especially in winter sports, is vital for our shared efforts. We are working together to develop joint training programs," he said.

He also highlighted the significance of cultural exchange with Kazakhstan and Belarus, especially for Turkish youth.

Minister Bak concluded by emphasizing Türkiye’s growing sports tourism sector, which he believes can further elevate the country’s global profile. "Türkiye is already a leading destination for tourism, and we are integrating sports with our tourism potential to offer more diverse experiences," he said.

The forum, set to continue with discussions, panels, and strategic meetings, brings together 41 institutional representatives from countries like Kazakhstan, Japan, Mexico, and Qatar.

Participants, including sports ministers, federation heads, and academics, will explore sustainable strategies for advancing traditional sports globally.