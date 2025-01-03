Balikesir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ahmet Akın announced the renewal of contracts with Olympic medalists Yasemin Adar Yiğit and Esra Yıldız Kahraman, alongside the addition of taekwondo champion Nafia Kuş Aydın to the team.

With these signings, Balıkesir will become the only municipality and sports club in Türkiye with Olympic medalists across three different sports.

The signing ceremony, held at the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality Main Service Building, was attended by Akın, the athletes and key sports officials, including Youth Sports Services Department head Uğur Baysal and Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club President Burç Özoğuz.

Akın expressed immense pride in the new contracts, emphasizing the significance of having athletes from wrestling, boxing and taekwondo, each decorated with the highest honors in their respective sports.

“With Yasemin in wrestling, Esra in boxing and Nafia in taekwondo, we’ll become the home of the most prestigious figures in their fields. We are determined to enhance the sporting identity of our city and increase our medal count,” he said.

Balıkesir, according to Akın, aims to become a city where sports thrive and the community embraces athletic culture.

He highlighted the region's rich tradition in Turkish folk sports, especially in oil wrestling.

However, Akın stressed the need for further investment in this area to achieve greater success.

"We live in a region where nature and sports are intertwined. Our children and youth, whose hearts beat for sports, have the potential to drive this forward. It’s our responsibility to find these talents, guide them, and help them excel," he said.

Akın also revealed plans to establish the "Balıkesir Team," a diverse and inclusive initiative aimed at fostering both amateur and professional athletes across all age groups.

“This team will feature Balıkesir’s children, youth, women and seniors. And of course, Yasemin, Esra and Nafia will be key figures. Their success will inspire and guide others in our city as they represent Balıkesir at the Olympics and World Championships,” Akın added.

Akın said that he believes that the new contracts are a significant step toward building a stronger and more hopeful future for the city. “2025 will see a much stronger Balıkesir in all respects, including sports. This is just the beginning.”