World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was off to a perfect start at the Madrid Open as she eased past Shelby Rogers Thursday.

Preparing to reclaim her French Open title in Paris next month, Barty enjoyed a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rogers to book her place in round two, where she will face either Su-Wei Hsieh or Tamara Zidansek.

The Australian will be one of the favorites at Roland Garros after her victory there in 2019 and because of her excellent recent form.

Barty arrived in Madrid on the back of winning her third WTA title this year in Stuttgart, which took her winning streak to 11 matches on European red clay.

She said Thursday she would have to adjust to the outdoor conditions in Madrid but there was little sign of awkwardness against Rogers, whom she has now beaten five times out of five, including four times this year.

Rogers, ranked 43rd, lost to Barty in the Australian Open round of 16 in February before pushing her to three sets on the hard courts in Charleston earlier this month.

But the American was no match for the counter-attacking punch of her opponent this time, with Barty able to absorb Rogers' aggression and coax her into too many mistakes.

Two breaks of serve in each set were enough for the top seed to seal a straight-forward victory in exactly an hour.

Earlier, fourth seed Elina Svitolina suffered a shock defeat to Switzerland's world number 40 Jil Teichmann but three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Kiki Bertens and Johanna Konta all made it safely through.