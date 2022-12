Bam Adebayo tallied 31 points and snatched 10 boards to lead the Miami Heat to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, while Jimmy Butler contributed 26 on 10-of-12 shooting giving the Clippers their second loss in a row.

Butler's brilliant shooting night kicked into overdrive down the stretch, as Miami's season-long leading scorer connected on three successive jumpers in the final 2:43 to help keep Los Angeles at bay.

Thursday's contest was a back-and-forth affair much of the way, with the Heat rallying from an eight-point deficit after the first quarter to take a two-point advantage into intermission.

The Clippers were playing the second leg of a back-to-back, one night removed from coughing up an 18-point lead in an overtime loss to Orlando. On Thursday, they regained control heading into the fourth quarter.

A 14-5 run midway through the final period gave Miami control for good. Four Heat players scored during the decisive stretch, capped with Tyler Herro's 3-pointer to push the lead to seven points.

Herro finished with 19 points, while Caleb Martin added 17. Victor Oladipo scored six points off the bench – four in the fourth quarter – in just his second game of the season.

Oladipo contributed to the key run with an assist to Dewayne Dedmon, who finished with six points off the bench.

Paul George led Los Angeles with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He kept the Clippers within striking distance late, hitting a 3-pointer and a layup in consecutive possessions to pull the visitors to within a single possession in the final minute.

Los Angeles could not fully bridge the gap, however.

Reggie Jackson connected on 4 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 20 points. No other Clipper scored more than 11 points, and Los Angeles dropped its sixth straight game in which it scored 112 points or fewer.

The Clippers won the five other games in that period dating to Nov. 19, scoring more than 112 in each.

Kawhi Leonard missed Thursday's game for management purposes as he continues to work back from an injury.