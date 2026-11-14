Turkish star Alperen Şengün scored a season-high 43 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 125-118 victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup on Friday, becoming only the third player in franchise history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game.

Şengün added 12 rebounds and five assists at Toyota Center, joining former Rockets stars Yao Ming and James Harden in an exclusive group. His all-around performance helped Houston withstand Utah's challenge and secure an important home victory.

The 23-year-old center was instrumental in Houston's offensive efforts, combining his scoring ability with his presence on the boards and playmaking to keep the Rockets in control.

Kevin Durant contributed 22 points, while Tari Eason recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds. Amen Thompson also delivered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah put up a strong fight despite the defeat, with Darryn Peterson leading the Jazz with 28 points. Keyonte George added 27, while Ace Bailey finished with 21.

Şengün's latest performance continued an impressive start to the season, underlining his growing importance to Houston's ambitions.

Through 11 games, the Turkish international is averaging 23.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's leading contributors across all three categories.

His scoring output has been complemented by his ability to create opportunities for teammates, while his rebounding has made him influential at both ends of the court.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers narrowly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-112 despite a 40-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Brook Lopez led the Clippers with 26 points, while Darius Garland added 24 to help secure the victory.

The San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to 11 games with a commanding 123-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors, continuing their impressive run with a 38-point margin.

NBA results

Indiana Pacers 106-104 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 107-99 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 133-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls 125-117 Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies 142-111 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 125-118 Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs 123-85 Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 113-112 Oklahoma City Thunder