Reigning champion Anadolu Efes reached the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final after beating Olympiacos Piraeus 77-74 in a nail-biting Final Four tie Thursday.
The Istanbul powerhouse pipped their Greek neighbors with a last-second 3-pointer by local hero Vasilije Micic.
Shane Larkin dropped 21, while Elijah Bryant added 16 in the win at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.
Olympiacos' Shaquielle McKissic led the Greeks with 12 points.
The win confirmed Anadolu Efes' third straight EuroLeague final qualification.
In the final on Saturday, Anadolu Efes will take on the winner of the Real Madrid-Barcelona match, which will be held later Thursday.
