In the final on Saturday, Anadolu Efes will take on the winner of the Real Madrid-Barcelona match, which will be held later Thursday.

Shane Larkin dropped 21, while Elijah Bryant added 16 in the win at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.